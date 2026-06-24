Listen Live
Close
Local

Arrive AI: Delivery Robots Go Outdoors in Hancock County

Fishers-based Arrive AI recently announced it will expand its project at Hancock Health Regional Hospital.

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Artificial intelligence (AI) with Abstract technology digital data square network connecting logo design.
Source: Anan Sukprakon / Getty

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Fishers-based Arrive AI announced it will expand its project at Hancock Health Regional Hospital.

Arrive AI and Hancock Health launched an autonomous delivery network at the hospital last year. Now, the project is breaking past hospital walls.

A new expansion adds a third “Arrive Point.” This addition allows delivery robots to travel outdoors to campus buildings for pickups and deliveries. These high-tech mailboxes automatically move medical supplies, lab specimens, and medication between facilities.

Arrive AI calls the setup the world’s first “asynchronous delivery.” The automated handoff between robots and mailboxes doesn’t require human interaction.

“The robot comes on its own cadence, drops an item into an arrive point, and sends you a notification,” Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Arrive AI Dan O’Toole said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “You come out at your convenience, and that allows the robot to go on to its next mission. We call it ‘autonomy unlocked.’ Everything you’re building toward is only of value when you can unlock that autonomy, and that’s what we do here at Arrive AI.”

Workers are planning the robot’s outdoor route, with launch expected in about two months.

Hancock Health says they are 100% interested in having drones deliver things throughout the county, not just robots.

Arrive AI: Delivery Robots Go Outdoors in Hancock County was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.

Rockstar Games Reveals 'GTA 6's Price & Pre-Order Bonuses

Hip-Hop Wired
Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves

T.I. On Rappers Doing Verzuz Battles, "Poor People Activity"

Hip-Hop Wired
Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception & Birthday Celebration

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Roc Nation Announces NYC Pop-Ups For JÄY-Z ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
GTA VI Photo Illustrations
20 Items
Games  |  tethomas

The Wait Is Over: Everything You Need To Know About GTA 6

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
BigXthaPlug
DFW  |  bigbink

BIG X DA PLUG FREE TICKETS LASY CHANCE WEEKEND

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Black Business Month  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Meet Joseph H. Smith, Who Patents Early Lawn Sprinkler

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close