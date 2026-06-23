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Serena Williams coming back!

Published on June 23, 2026
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Wimbledon 2026 - Previews - Tuesday June 23rd
Source: John Walton – PA Images / Getty

SPORTS (AP) — Tennis legend Serena Williams is heading back to one of the sport’s biggest stages. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has accepted a wildcard entry into the women’s singles draw at Wimbledon, marking her first singles appearance in nearly four years. (The Guardian)

At 44 years old, Williams will return to the All England Club, where she has won seven singles championships and built one of the most dominant careers in tennis history. Her comeback follows a recent return to professional competition in doubles earlier this month, fueling speculation that a singles return could be next. (Reuters)

Williams last competed in singles at the 2022 U.S. Open before stepping away from the sport. Since then, fans around the world have wondered whether one of tennis’ greatest champions would ever return to the court. Wimbledon officials confirmed that she will enter the tournament as a wildcard, instantly becoming one of the event’s biggest storylines. (The Times)

For tennis fans and sports lovers alike, Serena’s return is more than a comeback — it’s another chapter in a legendary career that continues to inspire generations on and off the court. Wimbledon begins June 29. (The Times)

Serena Williams coming back! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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