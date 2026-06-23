INDIANAPOLIS — A mistrial has been declared in the murder case of Indianapolis mother Toni McClure.

The judge in the case granted a mistrial on Tuesday after the defense claimed that some jurors were not following instructions. One of the jurors was dismissed after lunch.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears released the following statement after the announcement of the mistrial:

“It is profoundly disappointing that this trial has ended in a mistrial because of inappropriate communications between a juror and a witness. This outcome derails months of preparation by the parties and delays justice for Kinsleigh and her loved ones. We remain committed to presenting this case again and securing the justice she deserves.”

McClure is charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter Kinsleigh Welty. The little girl was found unresponsive and severely malnourished in her home on April 9, 2024. She weighed just 21 pounds when she died.

McClure’s trial has been rescheduled for Aug. 24.

Mistrial Declared in Indy Mother's Murder Case With Daughter was originally published on wibc.com