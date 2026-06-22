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Beyoncé Catalogs JAŸ-Z’s Hair Journey In New Cécred Spot

Beyoncé Catalogs JAŸ-Z’s Hair Journey In New Cécred Doc

Beyoncé's haircare line, Cécred, dropped a new mini-documentary highlighting JAŸ-Z’s hair journey from locs to the fro.

Published on June 22, 2026
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Cécred, the haircare line founded by Beyoncé, is enjoying a moment after the Houston superstar husband JAŸ-Z’s recent hairstyle switch at Roots Picnic. Beyoncé has since released a short spot framed as a documentary that details how Cécred played a part in JAŸ-Z growing out his hair, sharing a tender reason for him doing so.

Narrated by Queen Bey herself, the Cécred spot goes behind the scenes and shares JAŸ-Z’s hair journey from the trademark locs that some thought were inspired by the late artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. However, viewers learn that the real reason Hov grew out his hair was to show his daughter, Blue Ivy, that her hair was just as beautiful as anyone else’s.

The Roots Picnic reveal was quite the show to many, and the reason for the afro choice was also inspired by family. Jay’s father was a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers, in particular, the iconic Hall of Famer, Julius “Doctor J” Erving. Doctor J was one of the first high-flying stars of the ABA and NBA.

In the longer spot, Jay’s transformation from locs to the curly mane he sported during the Roots Picnic set is juxtaposed against images of the Brooklyn bomber riding around the City of Brother Love, along with photos and video clips featuring his family. All the while, Beyoncé’s thoughtful and sincere narration was a steady and necessary constant.

The entire Cécred spot is worth the watch and features plenty of JAŸ-Z, his dear Blue Ivy, and shots of his epic performance.

Photo: Getty

Beyoncé Catalogs JAŸ-Z’s Hair Journey In New Cécred Doc was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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