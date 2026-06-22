Listen Live
Close
Trending
Dallas Mavericks Get A New Head Coach Read Full Story →
Jazzi Black

Juneteenth Meets Presidential Legacy: Obama Center Opens

On Juneteenth weekend, the Obama Center opens in Chicago—connecting Dallas, legacy, and a powerful moment of unity and culture.

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Obama Presidential Center Opens To The Public
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

The opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening in Chicago’s Jackson Park wasn’t just a ribbon-cutting—it was a cultural moment that felt bigger than one city, one family, or one legacy. It felt like history shaking hands with the future on Juneteenth weekend, and everybody in the room understood the assignment.

Opening on June 19, 2026—Juneteenth—wasn’t accidental. It was intentional. A date rooted in Texas soil, first marked in Galveston on June 19, 1865 when freedom finally reached the last enslaved people in the United States. So to see this $850 million campus open on that same date? Phenomenal!

And right here is where DFW comes into the story.

Dallas is literally part of the presidential center conversation through the George W. Bush Presidential Center. Before the doors even opened in Chicago, the Bush Center extended love and congratulations, welcoming the Obama Foundation into what folks are calling the “presidential center block.” From Dallas, they offered encouragement, shared wisdom, and even said they’d be “cheering you on.”

And yes—former President George W. Bush was in the building in Chicago, standing among former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton with their First Lady’s. Say what you want about politics—this moment was about respect on the world stage.

And the guest list? Whew. It was a who’s who of culture: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Bono, and Stevie Wonder—all showing up, performing, and honoring the moment like it mattered.

At the center of it all, though, was the Obama family—Michelle Obama, Malia, Sasha, and President Obama—standing in a space built not just to archive history, but to live it.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  tethomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
News  |  tethomas

Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction

Comments
Tesla Cybertruck
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Tesla Crash in Texas Sparks New Safety Concerns

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close