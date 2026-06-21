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: En el Barrio: Latin Pride, Global Heat, and DFW Matchday Energy

En El Barrio: Latin pride, Global rankings, and the best DFW spots to watch upcoming matches in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Published on June 21, 2026
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A multicolored soccer ball on a grassy field, with national flags of various countries displayed on its surface.
Source: Canva / other

This week, the energy in el barrio is all the way up. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is bringing global attention to Dallas-Fort Worth, and Latin American countries are right at the center of the story through top-ranked teams, passionate fan bases, and a culture that turns every match into a celebration.

Argentina enters as the world’s top-ranked team, Brazil sits at No. 6, Colombia is No. 13, Mexico is No. 14, and Uruguay is No. 16, making Latin American soccer one of the biggest forces in the tournament. That matters because the World Cup is not just about the scoreboard — it is about identity, pride, music, food, language, and the way communities in places like Dallas, Arlington, Irving, and Fort Worth come together on match day.

If you want a place to catch the action, DFW has plenty of options. Visit Dallas highlights World Cup watch-party spots across the city, including places like Frankie’s Downtown, Ojos Locos, Blackfriar Pub, and other soccer-friendly venues, while Dallas match-day guides also point fans toward Texas Live!, The Londoner, Cosm Dallas, and Harwood-area spots. For a more culture-forward feel, match-day food and fan-party coverage also points to Latin-leaning venues and neighborhood spots with strong community energy, including Te Deseo, Tequila Social, and Ojos Locos.

For this week in DFW, the official Dallas Stadium schedule:

includes Argentina vs. Austria on Monday, June 22 at noonJapan vs. a TBD playoff team on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m., and Jordan vs. Argentina on Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m.. If you are planning content or a live shoutout, those are the biggest local matchdays to build around.

DFW Watch Spots

Here are strong DFW options to mention on air or in the post:

  • Ojos Locos Sports Cantina — good for a louder, high-energy crowd and a Latin-friendly atmosphere.
  • Texas Live! — one of the biggest destination spots near the stadium for matchday traffic.
  • Barra Libre– a few locations, known for diversity, sports, and beautiful ladies.
  • Frankie’s Downtown — a reliable downtown Dallas soccer spot.
  • Blackfriar Pub — good for an Uptown crowd that wants a classic soccer bar feel.
  • Harwood District spots like Happiest Hour or Te Deseo — good for themed watch-party energy.
  • Sor Juana– latina owned and operated next to Dallas Farmer’s Market, lots of great food coming by gratis and drinks flowing !

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