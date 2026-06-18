Listen Live
Close
News

Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Auditions Draw Huge Crowds, Gets Early Shutdown

Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Auditions For Streamer University Draw Huge Crowds, Prompting Early Shutdown

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University made its stop in Atlanta, but the event ended much sooner than expected.

Published on June 18, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University made its stop in Atlanta, but the event ended much sooner than expected.

Aspiring content creators and streamers hoping to earn a spot at Streamer University were sent home early after overwhelming crowds raised safety concerns. State Farm Arena released an official statement announcing that auditions had been shut down.

“Due to the overwhelming number of people attending today’s Kai Cenat Streaming University audition and subsequent safety concerns, auditions have been stopped and those outside of State Farm Arena have been asked to remove themselves from the line.”

Shortly after the announcement, Cenat reposted the statement on his Instagram Story, confirming that the event’s early shutdown. Before things got out of hand, the streamer superstar had already warned attendees that the city could pull the plug if they didn’t follow instructions.

“Atlanta, please back off the glass and form a line. We want to keep the event open, but if safety requirements aren’t being followed, the decision to shut it down will be made by the city, not by us. Please work with us so we can keep things moving.”

Several notable streamers and celebrities were spotted at the event, but the biggest surprise may have been Soulja Boy. After his recent online rant, not many people expected Big Draco to pull up in person.

Last week, Soulja took to social media demanding an invitation to Streamder University, even joking that if he didn’t get one, he’s consider Kai Cenat an “op.”

According to footage from Soulja’s livestream, he eventually made his way inside the arena before being approached by security. At one point, a voice believed to be a security guard can be heard saying, “Soulja Boy is not allowed in.”

Incoming Soulja Boy rant…

Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Auditions For Streamer University Draw Huge Crowds, Prompting Early Shutdown was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A close-up portrait of a bald, bearded Black man with a serious expression, wearing an orange prison uniform.

Actor & Comedian Faizon Love Arrested In Florida

Hip-Hop Wired
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals

Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Auditions For Streamer University Draw Huge Crowds, Prompting Early Shutdown

Hip-Hop Wired
Close-up of Hands of a Black Male Farm Worker Defoliating Cannabis Plant on Legal Marijuana Farm

For Papas Who Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2026 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling man with dreadlocks wearing a red jacket and a baseball cap with the text "Fell Clothing Company".

Fetty Wap Says He Was Surprised By The Response To His HVAC Certification

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  J. Bachelor

Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leaves Converse To Reunite With Nike

Comments
30 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Best Ways Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend In Dallas

Comments
A multicolored soccer ball on a grassy field, with national flags of various countries displayed on its surface.
26 Items
Entertainment  |  tethomas

Best Places To Watch 2026 FIFA Games in Dallas

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close