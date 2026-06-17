Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

JD Vance Pressed About Black History Erasure On The View

'The View' JD Vance Plays Dumb When Pressed About Trump’s Black History Erasure

Published on June 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Goldberg questioned Vance about the Trump administration's removal of Black history exhibits and markers.
  • Vance deflected and accused Goldberg of claiming the administration was anti-minority, which she denied.
  • Hostin and Goldberg pressed Vance on how Black Americans fit into the administration's vision amid concerns of historical erasure.
US-POLITICS-VANCE
Source: SPENCER PLATT / Getty

Doesn’t this guy have a couch to crack?

Vice President JD Vance’s appearance on The View turned contentious Tuesday when he sparred with co-host Whoopi Goldberg over the Trump administration’s treatment of Black history and communities of color, leading to one of the most heated moments of the interview. Vance was on the ABC daytime talk show to promote his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, but the conversation quickly shifted to politics and race.

The tense exchange began when Goldberg questioned Vance about actions taken by the Trump administration that critics say have removed or minimized important aspects of Black history at museums, monuments, and other historic sites. She pointed to concerns about the removal of exhibits and historical markers connected to slavery and the experiences of Black Americans.

Via The Daily Beast:

“When you see things—them doing all kinds of removal of information of Black heroes—how does that sit with you?” she asked.

Rather than directly addressing those examples, Vance challenged the premise of Goldberg’s question and asked whether she was suggesting that the administration was anti-Black or hostile toward minorities.

“What exactly are you talking about?” Vance replied.

Vance then disingenuously continued.

“You say we are anti-minority,”

That prompted an immediate response from Goldberg, who accused the vice president of misrepresenting what she had actually asked. “No, I didn’t say that,” Goldberg shot back, warning Vance not to twist her words and telling him, “Don’t start any stuff with me.” The audience reacted audibly as the discussion grew more combative.

Co-host Sunny Hostin also pressed Vance like a Panera panini on concerns that Black history was being erased, while Vance played dumb to defend the administration and argued that it celebrates all aspects of American history.

“I’m talking about, Black history getting erased from public spaces. Black voter districts are being dismantled. Black leaders are being sidelined from our ranks,” Hostin said. “Where do Americans of color fit in this vision? Because it doesn’t seem like we fit.”

Vance then attempted to pivot the conversation toward issues such as crime rates and economic conditions, but Goldberg and Hostin weren’t about to let him off the hook and repeatedly steered the discussion back to the specific question of historical representation and government actions affecting minority communities.

The segment became increasingly chaotic as multiple panelists tried to jump into the discussion. Goldberg eventually had to rein in the conversation and call for a commercial break after Ana Navarro continued pressing Vance with follow-up questions.

Following the appearance, Vance later joked that the hosts had been “only a little bit vicious” and claimed the encounter was less hostile than he expected. Still, the back-and-forth with Goldberg became the defining moment of the interview and spread quickly across social media platforms.

If y’all don’t stop acting like everything is conspiracy and vote, this clown might just become the next President of the United States. Stay woke.

'The View' JD Vance Plays Dumb When Pressed About Trump’s Black History Erasure was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A close-up portrait of a bald, bearded Black man with a serious expression, wearing an orange prison uniform.

Actor & Comedian Faizon Love Arrested In Florida

Hip-Hop Wired
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals

Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Auditions For Streamer University Draw Huge Crowds, Prompting Early Shutdown

Hip-Hop Wired
Close-up of Hands of a Black Male Farm Worker Defoliating Cannabis Plant on Legal Marijuana Farm

For Papas Who Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2026 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling man with dreadlocks wearing a red jacket and a baseball cap with the text "Fell Clothing Company".

Fetty Wap Says He Was Surprised By The Response To His HVAC Certification

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  J. Bachelor

Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leaves Converse To Reunite With Nike

Comments
30 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Best Ways Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend In Dallas

Comments
A multicolored soccer ball on a grassy field, with national flags of various countries displayed on its surface.
26 Items
Entertainment  |  tethomas

Best Places To Watch 2026 FIFA Games in Dallas

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close