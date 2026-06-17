Source: 3D Render of a Topographic Map of the Gulf of Mexico with the clouds from August 26, 2020. (Global Imagery Browse Services / courtesy of NASA, VIIRS data courtesy of NOAA via Getty Images)

It’s never too early to prepare for hurricane season, which began on June 1. The first named storm of 2026, Tropical StormArthur, is already impacting Texas as we speak.

RELATED: NOAA Predicts ‘Below-Normal’ 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

NOAA’s forecast predicts a “below-normal” hurricane season, with the possibility for eight to 14 tropical storms and three to six hurricanes.

After the greater Houston area was hit by Hurricane Beryl in 2024, the future threat of tropical storms should not be taken lightly. While Beryl reached Texas as a category 1 hurricane, it caused the worst flooding Houston has seen since Hurricane Harvey.

Here’s what you should do to be prepared for the storms that may be headed Houston’s way this season:

Source: ReadyHarris / Harris County

How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season was originally published on 93qcountry.com