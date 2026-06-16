Listen Live
Close
Local

The Court settle with LaMelo Ball for Fan Injury

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of a young fan who alleged Ball’s vehicle ran over and broke his foot outside Spectrum Center following a team event in October 2023. Terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.

The lawsuit was filed by the mother of Angell Joseph, who claimed her son suffered serious injuries after approaching Ball’s vehicle for an autograph following the Hornets’ “Purple and Teal Day at the Hive” event. The family alleged Ball drove away in a reckless manner, causing the injury.

Ball denied the allegations throughout the legal proceedings. Court records show the case was headed toward trial this month after the family reportedly sought millions in damages. The Charlotte Hornets were previously dismissed from the lawsuit, leaving Ball as the remaining defendant.

The settlement brings an end to a closely watched case that drew significant attention across Charlotte and the NBA community. Neither Ball’s representatives nor the family immediately commented on the agreement.

The Court settle with LaMelo Ball for Fan Injury was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two images: 1) A man in a USA hat and suit standing in front of fireworks. 2) A man in a red, white, and blue outfit embracing an older man in a suit.

MAGA Sports Spectacle UFC Freedom 250 Was A Racist Hot Mess

Hip-Hop Wired
Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  J. Bachelor

Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny

Comments
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
News  |  tethomas

Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction

Comments
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: London Brown Says Lou's Death Was "Real" For Him

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close