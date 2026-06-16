Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The race to become Charlotte’s next interim mayor continues to take shape after 10 candidates appeared before members of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg on Sunday, making their case for why they should lead the city following Mayor Vi Lyles’ planned resignation on June 30. (https://www.wbtv.com)

According to reports, 114 people applied for the position, though only eligible candidates will move forward in the selection process. The candidates who spoke included community leaders, business professionals, attorneys, elected officials, and former public servants. Among those addressing the caucus were James Mitchell, Caleb Theodros, Harold Cogdell, Carrie Cook, Mike Evans, and Robert Harrington. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The Black Political Caucus is expected to play a significant role in the process, with political observers noting that its endorsement could influence members of the Charlotte City Council as they prepare to select an interim mayor. Council members are expected to make their appointment later this month. (https://www.wbtv.com)

10 Address Black Political Caucus, Who will be Next was originally published on 1053rnb.com