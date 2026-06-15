Source: Navy 250 / Navy 250

WASHINGTON — As the United States marches toward its 250th anniversary of independence, the U.S. Navy is launching a major two-year commemorative campaign to highlight its foundational role in protecting both American national security and the global economy.

The initiative follows the Navy’s own 250th birthday milestone last year and integrates with the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission’s whole-of-government celebrations. Navy officials are using the dual milestones to educate the public on a stark reality: modern American prosperity is entirely dependent on maritime security.

According to military officials, the Navy’s modern mission extends far beyond traditional combat readiness, acting as the primary guarantor for global commerce and digital infrastructure.

To illustrate the stakes of naval readiness, officials pointed to two critical data points that define modern international stability:

Maritime Trade: More than 90 percent of all global trade travels by sea.

Digital Infrastructure: Approximately 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic is carried through fiber-optic cables lying vulnerable on the ocean floor.

Military leaders emphasize that any disruption to these oceanic pathways would immediately paralyze global supply chains and digital communications, directly threatening American domestic security.

The ongoing commemorative effort, spanning from last year’s naval birthday through the national celebrations, features a series of high-profile community engagements, multilateral military exercises, and educational outreach programs.

The goal is to demonstrate how a forward-deployed fleet actively deters aggression, supports international allies, and secures the open seas.

“America is a maritime nation,” a Navy spokesperson said in a statement. “Since before our nation’s inception, the Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. The prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.”

Navy Highlights Global Economic & Digital Role Ahead of U.S. 250th was originally published on wibc.com