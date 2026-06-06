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MAJIC 94.5 Adult Summer Camp Skate Night Returns

DFW teachers, staff, and educators—celebrate summer break at Adult Summer Camp Skate Night June 7 at Arlington Skatium. Get tickets now!

Published on June 6, 2026
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DFW teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, counselors, and school staff—this one is especially for you!

After months of early mornings, lesson plans, grading papers, parent conferences, staff meetings, and pouring into the lives of students, summer break has finally arrived. You’ve earned the opportunity to relax, recharge, and have some fun—and MAJIC 94.5 has just the event to help you kick off your summer the right way.

Join us for Adult Summer Camp: Skate Night on Sunday, June 7th from 7 PM to 10 PM at Arlington Skatium.

Think about it: no alarm clock waiting for you Monday morning. No attendance sheets. No homework to grade. Just you, your friends, great music, and a skating rink full of positive vibes.

Whether you were the teacher everyone loved, the principal who kept things running smoothly, or the school counselor helping students navigate challenges, this is your time to celebrate making it through another school year.

Bring your coworkers, your spouse, your best friends, or come solo and meet new people. Adult Summer Camp: Skate Night is all about reconnecting with your inner child while enjoying a grown-up night out.

Expect nonstop music, laughter, fun, and plenty of opportunities to create memories with fellow educators and members of the MAJIC 94.5 family.

Summer officially starts here.

Grab your crew, lace up those skates, and roll into summer with us.

Get your tickets now at MAJIC945.com/adult-summer-camp.

We’ll see you on the rink!

MAJIC 94.5 Adult Summer Camp Skate Night Returns was originally published on majic945.com

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