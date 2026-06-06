Listen Live
Close
News

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Lawyers with the Kennedy Center have advised employees to remove President Donald Trump’s name from the building by June 12.

Published on June 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kennedy Center Lawyers Direct Staff To Remove Trump's Name
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

According to reports, lawyers for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have directed employees to remove President Donald Trump’s name from signs and other materials bearing his title to comply with a judge’s order. The deadline for everything to be done is June 12 – two days before Trump’s birthday.

The memo from the center’s legal counsel, which was issued June 4, asked employees to change email signatures to reflect “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” or “Kennedy Center.”

The initial opinion was made by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on May 29, directing that Trump’s name be removed, stating that it was added illegally. He also stated that Trump’s board of trustees’ vote last December to rename the institution the “Trump-Kennedy Center” violated the 1964 federal law, which created the center, arguing that “the Kennedy Center must be named for, and is meant to honor, President Kennedy alone.”

Judge Cooper also overturned Trump’s planned two-year closure of the Kennedy Center in July to begin major renovations. Counsel for the Kennedy Center said that the ruling wasn’t declaring the closure illegal, it felt the vote to close “inappropriate and that any subsequent vote must take more information into account.”

In a statement, the Kennedy Center’s Vice President of Public Relations, Roma Daravi, said, “We are complying with the court’s order while evaluating all legal options to preserve this revitalization and recognize President Trump’s leadership.” 

Trump lashed out at Cooper after the ruling on social media, claiming that it was “impossible for me to be treated fairly,” tying the judge to other rulings blocking Trump’s executive moves, such as the Supreme Court’s rejection of his broad tariffs.

It’s the latest setback for Trump, with the news coming in the wake of several artists named to perform at a “Freedom 250” concert, including Young MC and Morris Day and the Time, disavowing any involvement.

Photo: Getty

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Hip-Hop Wired

Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake

Hip-Hop Wired

Doja Cat Slams Elon Musk For Removing Audio Posts On X, Calls Him A "Frog Build Looking B*tch"

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Rep. Ted Lieu Brilliantly Corners Marco Rubio Into Lying About Donald Trump Sleeping During Meetings

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
Movies  |  Char Masona

Alterik Miller’s ‘93 Til’ Brings’90s Nostalgia, Romance & Real Love To The American Black Film Festival [Exclusive]

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
iOne Local Sales| Logic & G-Eazy- kbfb | 2026-04-30
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Win Tickets To See Logic & G-Eazy!

Comments
Kamala Harris Rally
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Texas Politics Shake-Up: Big Wins, Big Upsets Across the Board

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close