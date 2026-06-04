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Big Buckets to Big Shenanigans in NBA Finals Opener

Former Maverick Jalen Brunson drops 30, Knicks steal Game 1, and one fan nearly steals the spotlight.

Published on June 4, 2026
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2026 NBA Finals - Game One

Alright, the NBA Finals are officially here, and baby… Game 1 did NOT disappoint.

The Knicks came all the way back from being down 14 to beat the Spurs 105-95, and the man of the night was former Dallas Maverick Jalen Brunson. He had everybody nervous after heading to the locker room with a knee issue and then tweaking his ankle later, but somehow came back looking like he had fresh legs. Brunson dropped 30 points and completely took over in the fourth quarter to help New York steal Game 1.

Now, while everybody was focused on the game, one fan decided he wanted his own highlight reel. This man somehow got onto the court in the middle of the fourth quarter and ran up next to Victor Wembanyama trying to take a selfie! Wemby was standing there looking confused, security came flying in, and just like that, the moment was over.

And look, I’m not saying don’t shoot your shot, but maybe don’t interrupt the NBA Finals for a selfie.

The Spurs got a nice spark from rookie Dylan Harper off the bench, but the Knicks walk away with the win and all the momentum. Game 2 is Friday night, and if this first game was any indication, we’re about to be fed all series long.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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