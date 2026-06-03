Karmelo Anthony’s 1st-Degree Murder Trial Begins With Jury Selection Following Fatal Stabbing At Texas Track Meet

Teenager charged with first-degree murder for fatal stabbing during high school track meet

Judge imposes strict rules to ensure fair trial due to significant public and media interest

Defense expected to argue self-defense, while prosecution claims murder

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe / Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

This case is liable to turn a Texas community upside down depending on the verdict.

The anxiously anticipated murder trial of Karmelo Anthony officially got underway this week in Collin County, Texas, more than a year after the fatal stabbing of a fellow teenager during a high school track meet that sparked national headlines and fierce public debate.

According to ABC News reports, jury selection began June 1, in the case against Anthony, who was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the April 2025 death of Austin Metcalf at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Anthony was only 17-years-old when he allegedly killed Metcalf during a confrontation in the stadium bleachers. Despite being a juvenile when the incident occurred, Anthony is being tried as an adult.

BOSSIP previously reported on the case last year when the deadly altercation quickly became one of the most closely watched criminal cases in Texas and on social media. Public discussion of the case was fueled by conflicting accounts of what happened, questions surrounding self-defense and the obvious racial dynamics at play. All the boxes were checked for fraught and often unfair online discourse. Because of this, Judge John Roach has barred all electronics from the court including cell phones, video cameras, computers, and tablets. He also issued a gag order for all parties involved.

“Due to the significant public and media interest in this case, the Court finds that specific procedures are necessary to ensure the Defendant’s right to a fair and impartial trial, the orderly administration of justice, the safety and security of all participants, and reasonable public access consistent with constitutional requirements,” he wrote in an order on the trial proceedings.

According to court records and previous reporting, the confrontation allegedly began after a dispute between the two student-athletes during a school track meet. Prosecutors contend Anthony’s actions constituted murder, while the defense is expected to argue that Anthony acted in self-defense. That claim has remained at the center of the case since Anthony’s arrest. The case drew even more attention after Anthony’s bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000, allowing him to be released from jail pending trial under strict conditions, including house arrest and limitations on social media use.

Anthony has pleaded not guilty to the charge. However, if convicted, he faces the possibility of an extended prison sentence, though Texas law prohibits the death penalty and life-without-parole sentences for defendants who were juveniles at the time of the alleged offense.

This trial will be monitored very closely by not just us here in the media, but also by a great number of Texas residents and social justice activists. This could easily be one of the biggest cases in the history of Texas jurisprudence. BOSSIP will have updates as new information is released to the public.

Karmelo Anthony’s 1st-Degree Murder Trial Begins With Jury Selection Following Fatal Stabbing At Texas Track Meet was originally published on bossip.com