Bryson Tiller Is Bringing the Neo Trapsoul Tour to Raleigh

Source: General / Live Nation

Bryson Tiller has officially announced his “Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour,” and Raleigh made the list.

The Grammy-nominated singer will bring the tour to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 4, giving North Carolina fans a chance to hear hits from throughout his career live.

Tiller first broke onto the scene in 2015 with his debut album T R A P S O U L, a project that helped define an entire era of R&B. Songs like “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Sorry Not Sorry” turned him into one of the genre’s biggest stars and helped create the trap-soul sound that many artists still draw inspiration from today.

Since then, the Louisville native has earned multiple platinum records, Grammy nominations, and a loyal fan base that has followed him through projects like True to Self, Anniversary, and his self-titled album.

How to Grab Tickets

Fans eager to secure their seats won’t have to wait long.

Artist presales began June 3 through Tiller’s official website. Additional venue and promoter presales are taking place throughout the week.

General ticket sales begin June 5 at noon local time.

North Carolina Gets Two Stops

In addition to Raleigh, Tiller will also perform in Charlotte on September 3, giving fans across the state two opportunities to catch the show.

The tour will take him across North America before heading overseas for international dates later in the year.

Aug. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Sept. 4 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 6 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sept. 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 20 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 23 – Hartford, CT – Meadows Music Theatre

Sept. 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sept. 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 30 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Oct. 2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 3 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater

Oct. 6 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Oct. 7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct. 15 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 18 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Oct. 24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 25 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Oct. 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Oct. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 30 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Nov. 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Find more information here.

Bryson Tiller Is Bringing the Neo Trapsoul Tour to Raleigh was originally published on hiphopnc.com