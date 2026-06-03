Listen Live
Close
Local

Movies on the Mall Returns With 2026 Lineup at Independence Mall

Movies on the Mall Returns With Expanded 2026 Lineup at Independence Mall

Published on June 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sun Setting Over Independence Mall
Source: RyanJLane / Getty

Movies on the Mall Returns With Expanded 2026 Lineup at Independence Mall

Philadelphia’s Movies on the Mall series is returning this year with an expanded five-night schedule, giving residents and visitors more chances to gather outdoors in the Historic District for free family-friendly screenings tied to the themes and history of Independence National Historical Park.

For the full list of things to do in Philly [CLICK HERE]

The program will again take place at Independence Mall, with screens set up outside the Independence Visitor Center at 599 Market Street, facing 5th Street between Market and Arch Streets1 Organizers are encouraging guests to bring blankets lawn chairs and snacks, while also noting that advance registration is recommended though walkups are welcome

Pre-show programming is set to begin before each screening with activities such as games arts and crafts refreshments and family programming around the lawn. Free popcorn will also be available.

The larger schedule comes as Philadelphia continues to build programming around the America 250 milestone, turning one of the city’s most historic spaces into a recurring summer and fall destination for moviegoers

Check out the Movies on the Mall schedule below!

June 19, 2026 — Harriet

August 21, 2026 — National Treasure

August 22, 2026 — National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

September 19, 2026 — Hamilton

October 16, 2026 — Hocus Pocus

Movies on the Mall Returns With Expanded 2026 Lineup at Independence Mall was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him On 2 Occasions

Hip-Hop Wired

State of Play: 'Marvel's 'Wolverine,' 'MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls,' 'God of War Laufey' & Other Big Annoucements

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
A Different World

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Young Latina woman dressed in a cap and gown is happy and excited to celebrate her graduation
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Mesquite’s John Horn Graduation Interrupted by Viral Fight

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

Dead Wrong: Minnesota Republicans Honor George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin, Family Reacts Blaming Kevin Hart Roast

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

A$AP Rocky Speaks Out About "Scary" Shooting At Rihanna's Mansion: “It Was F-cked Up. It Was Hurtful”

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

From Jason Collins To Brittney Griner: Black LGBTQ+ Athletes Who Competed On Their Own Terms

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close