PlayStation State of Play 2026: 12 Biggest Games Announced

Sony delivered more than 60 minutes of reveals during its June 2026 State of Play presentation.

The showcase featured long-awaited release dates, surprise sequels, franchise revivals, and fresh gameplay footage from some of PlayStation’s biggest upcoming titles.

The biggest game that wasn’t at State of Play may have been Grand Theft Auto VI. While fans hoped for a new trailer or PlayStation marketing partnership announcement, Rockstar remained absent from the showcase. Several analysts believe publishers are actively scheduling releases around GTA 6’s launch window, which could explain why so many State of Play games landed in September and October instead.

From Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War: Laufey to horror experiences, action adventures, and fan-favorite franchises returning from the past, here’s a look at the biggest games announced during the event.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Estimated Release Date: September 15, 2026

Insomniac Games finally delivered an extended gameplay showcase for Marvel’s Wolverine. The footage highlighted brutal combat, stealth mechanics, and a darker tone as Logan slices through enemies in classic fashion. Sony also confirmed a September launch for one of PlayStation’s most anticipated exclusives.