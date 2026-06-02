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Caitlin Clark: "Stephanie White Has My Back, I Ride With Her"

Caitlin Clark: "Stephanie White Has My Back, I Ride With Her"

Published on June 1, 2026
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Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark discussed on Monday what prompted a passionate discussion on the sideline between her and Fever Head Coach Stephanie White in Saturday’s 100-84 loss to Portland.

“It’s just two people being competitive. Two people that really want to win. I think a lot of those things happen all the time and I know there’s a camera on me,” said Clark in front of reporters Monday afternoon.

Clark says this is the latest example of how people in the media tend to blow things out of proportion.

“When I got hurt in the Connecticut game last year, I balled in Steph’s arms. That’s somebody I will ride for for the rest of my life. Those are the moments that they don’t see. People that are on their phones all day, they don’t see that stuff. But then they think they know everything and they don’t have a clue,” said Clark.

Stephanie White says she was challenging a player and it was just coaching.

“I love Caitlin. I ride with her. We have a great relationship. She wants to be coached. I want her to help me be a better coach. People are just taking sensationalism and trying to get some clicks. Caitlin and I are far more alike than different. I hope we continue to bring the best out of each other,” said White.

White also said this is nothing new.

“The only difference here is that everything Caitlin does gets clicks. This happens in every sport. This really isn’t a story,” said White.

The Fever are 4-4. They begin play in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Thursday night against the Atlanta Dream at 7 pm. You’ll be able to hear it on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Caitlin Clark: "Stephanie White Has My Back, I Ride With Her" was originally published on wibc.com

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