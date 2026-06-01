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Netflix's 'A Different World' Teaser Show Dwayne & Whitley's Seed

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

The date is significant because it marks 39 years since the original show aired. A Different World was also a direct spin-off of The Cosby Show.

Published on June 1, 2026
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  • The single-camera series, which will have 10 episodes, will not only feature a new cast of characters but also OGs from the original show.
  • The date is significant because it marks 39 years since the original show aired. A Different World was also a direct spin-off of The Cosby Show.
  • Also joining the next generation are original cast members Guy, Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell, who will all be reprising their roles from the original show.
Netflix's 'A Different World' Teaser Show Dwayne & Whitley's Seed
Netflix / A Different World

Netflix’s A Different World sequel series has a release date and a new teaser trailer.

The streaming service announced that its sequel series to the iconic comedy sitcom A Different World launches on September 24, 2026.

The date is significant because it marks 39 years since the original show aired. A Different World was also a direct spin-off of The Cosby Show.

The single-camera series, which will have 10 episodes, will not only feature a new cast of characters but also OGs from the original show.

Netflix shared a teaser featuring the series star, Maleah Joi Moon; Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Hillman College royalty; Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy); and Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison). The dead giveaway that she is the seed of Whitley and Dwayne is the signature flip-up glasses that her dad was best known for wearing.

Peep The Description of The Series Logline Via Deadline:

A Different World returns to Hillman College with a new class stepping onto campus — and beloved faces coming home. At the center is Deborah Wayne (Moon), Whitley and Dwayne’s lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who’s still figuring out her own path at Hillman.

Along the way, she’s joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus: Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first‑gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five‑star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else’s problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church‑raised small‑town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision.

Also joining the next generation are original cast members Guy, Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell, who will all be reprising their roles from the original show.

Sounds lit.

You can see the reactions to the teaser trailer below.

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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