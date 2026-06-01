Memorial Day Weekend Photo Recap At Pure Social Dallas

Memorial Day Weekend brought great energy, good vibes, and plenty of memorable moments as guests gathered at Pure Social in Dallas for another exciting community celebration. As part of Radio One Dallas’ Adult Summer Camp event series, attendees enjoyed an atmosphere filled with music, entertainment, and opportunities to connect with friends both old and new. Take a look back at some of the highlights from an unforgettable holiday weekend as the summer festivities continue across North Texas.

Source: Radio one / Urban One