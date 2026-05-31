Creating a Safe Space for Men to Speak: Man, Listen…

As we kick off the month of June, we also recognize Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to encouraging conversations that many men have been taught to avoid for far too long.

For years, society has told men to “man up,” “be strong,” and “keep it moving.” Unfortunately, those messages have often come at the expense of their mental and emotional well-being. Many men carry the weight of family responsibilities, financial pressures, relationships, fatherhood, career expectations, grief, trauma, and personal struggles in silence.

That’s one of the reasons I created Man, Listen…

Man, Listen… is more than a podcast. It’s a safe space where men can speak openly, honestly, and without judgment. It’s a platform where their voices are centered, their experiences are valued, and their feelings matter.

Now ladies, before you get defensive, understand this: the goal isn’t to agree with everything men say. The goal is to listen. Women are absolutely welcome to ask questions and participate in the conversation, but the purpose is to gain a deeper understanding of where men are emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Too often, we listen to respond instead of listening to understand.

Healing begins with communication, and communication begins when someone feels safe enough to speak.

This month, I challenge all of us to create more room for honest conversations. Check on the men in your life. Ask how they’re doing, and be prepared to listen to the answer.

Because sometimes the strongest thing a man can do is say, “I’m not okay.”

And sometimes the most powerful thing we can do is simply listen.

Welcome to Man, Listen…