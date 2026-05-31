Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Former Commodores Member Passes Away At 75 Read Full Story →
Movies

En El Barrio: ¡GRITO! Community Cinema Pop-Up

Published on May 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Movie Theater
Source: General / Radio One

En El Barrio: ¡GRITO! Community Cinema Pop-Up

Dallas’ creative community is coming together for ¡GRITO!, a free outdoor cinema pop-up hosted by Saint Primo in collaboration with Crecer Dallas Salon. Rooted in storytelling, culture, and shared space, this event invites the community to gather, reflect, and celebrate voices that deserve to be seen and heard.

Event Details

  • Event: ¡GRITO! Community Cinema Pop-Up
  • Date: June 7, 2026
  • Time: 7:30PM
  • Location: Crecer: 428 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208
  • Admission: Free and open to the public

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to create a comfortable viewing experience.

What to Expect

¡GRITO! is more than a film screening—it’s a cultural moment centered on community connection and expression. Expect a thoughtfully curated selection of films, a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, and opportunities to engage with local creatives.

This is a space where stories resonate deeply, conversations flow naturally, and the collective energy reflects the spirit of the barrio.

About the Hosts

Saint Primo is known for creating intentional spaces that uplift culture, creativity, and community connection through curated experiences.

Crecer Dallas Salon continues to build platforms rooted in growth, identity, and empowerment, supporting local voices and fostering meaningful dialogue.

Together, they bring ¡GRITO! to life as an offering to the community—free, accessible, and grounded in shared experience.

Stay Connected

Staying connected ensures you receive updates on future pop-ups, collaborations, and community gatherings.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Classic Online Beef

Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Online Beef

Hip-Hop Wired
Bessent WH Briefing

Illegal Tender: Donald Trump Appointees Trying To Put His Face On A $250 Bill

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA The Run

Here's When You Can Step On The Court For 'NBA The Run's Open Beta

Hip-Hop Wired

Young MC, Morris Day & The Time Say Nah To Trump's Struggle D.C. ‘Freedom 250’ Festival

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Racists Celebrate Black Woman Dying After Tim Hortons Fight

Comments
T.I/ SUMMER WALKER MUSIC SURVEY
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 and Tickets to see Summer Walker and T.I. 

Comments
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Another Point On The Scoreboard! Drew Sidora Blocks Eviction From Georgia Mansion Amid Brutal Divorce Battle

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close