Source: General / Radio One

En El Barrio: ¡GRITO! Community Cinema Pop-Up

Dallas’ creative community is coming together for ¡GRITO!, a free outdoor cinema pop-up hosted by Saint Primo in collaboration with Crecer Dallas Salon. Rooted in storytelling, culture, and shared space, this event invites the community to gather, reflect, and celebrate voices that deserve to be seen and heard.

Event Details

Event: ¡GRITO! Community Cinema Pop-Up

¡GRITO! Community Cinema Pop-Up Date: June 7, 2026

June 7, 2026 Time: 7:30PM

7:30PM Location: Crecer: 428 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Crecer: 428 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208 Admission: Free and open to the public

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to create a comfortable viewing experience.

What to Expect

¡GRITO! is more than a film screening—it’s a cultural moment centered on community connection and expression. Expect a thoughtfully curated selection of films, a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, and opportunities to engage with local creatives.

This is a space where stories resonate deeply, conversations flow naturally, and the collective energy reflects the spirit of the barrio.

About the Hosts

Saint Primo is known for creating intentional spaces that uplift culture, creativity, and community connection through curated experiences.

Crecer Dallas Salon continues to build platforms rooted in growth, identity, and empowerment, supporting local voices and fostering meaningful dialogue.

Together, they bring ¡GRITO! to life as an offering to the community—free, accessible, and grounded in shared experience.

Stay Connected

Follow Saint Primo: Instagram, Eventbrite

Follow Crecer Dallas Salon:Website, Instagram, TikTok

Event Updates / RSVP: HERE

Staying connected ensures you receive updates on future pop-ups, collaborations, and community gatherings.