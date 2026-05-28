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Tyrese Maxey and Myra Gordon Welcome Daughter Marvel

Published on May 28, 2026
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The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Tyrese Maxey and Myra Gordon Welcome Daughter Marvel

Tyrese Maxey has a new title this offseason: Father.

Myra Gordon announced Wednesday that she and the 76ers guard have welcomed their daughter, Marvel, who was born on May 14. Gordon shared the news in an Instagram post captioned, “little life update ft. baby Marvel 5.14.26.”

RELATED: Philly Sports WAGs: Wifes and Girlfriends of Philly Athletes

The couple’s daughter is their first child together. Gordon, a former college basketball player at Alabama and Pepperdine, also shared a photo of herself, Maxey and Marvel on her Instagram story.

The family news arrives after a standout year for Maxey on the floor. The Sixers guard turned in what was arguably the best season of his career in 2025-26, posting personal bests across the board with 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

For Maxey, it is a joyous milestone in what has already been a significant year, one marked by both professional growth and now a major personal moment away from basketball.

RELATED: Lover Birds: Eagles Star A.J. Brown Marries Kelsey Riley in Private California Ceremony

Tyrese Maxey and Myra Gordon Welcome Daughter Marvel was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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