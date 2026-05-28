Listen Live
Close
Trending
National Burger Day Deals & Freebies You Can’t Miss Read Full Story →
Celebrity News

D’USSÉ Releases Limited-Edition Box Set Honoring JAŸ-Z

D’USSÉ Releases Limited-Edition Box Set Honoring JAŸ-Z

D’USSÉ, the cognac brand co-founded by JAŸ-Z, is releasing the box set to honor the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, along with more.

Published on May 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D’USSÉ x JAŸ-Z 30th Anniversary Box Set

JAŸ-Z and his continued relevance in Hip-Hop culture are a testament to the impact his music has made over the past three decades. D’USSÉ, the cognac brand co-founded by JAŸ-Z, is honoring the Brooklyn star’s 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, with a limited-edition box set and more.

D’USSÉ announced its plans to honor JAŸ-Z’s epic anniversary via a national program featuring limited-edition releases and exclusive fan experiences. And along with the celebration of Reasonable Doubt this year, Hov’s celebrated The Blueprint album is celebrating a milestone as well, with 25 years in the can.

The obvious standout in this national celebration is the release of the JAŸ-Z 30 D’USSÉ VSOP box set, which includes a branded box commemorating the occasion. The box set is currently available at select retail locations nationwide, and there will be several events across major cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia, connecting fans with the moment up close.

“Mr. Shawn Carter’s codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D’USSÉ, and JAŸ-Z30 is a powerful reflection of that legacy,” says Gigi DaDan, General Manager of D’USSÉ. “For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy, and as a brand built as an extension of his innovation, D’USSÉ has continued to redefine the cognac category while honoring its heritage. D’USSÉ was created to celebrate those forging their own path — and we believe the best moments are meant to be shared. There’s no better way to mark 30 years than raising a glass to community, legacy, and what comes next.”

Along with the box set, D’USSÉ is proud to unveil a refreshing themed cocktail, the CODE30, using the brand’s VSOP expression as its base. The recipe can be found below.

CODE30 Recipe:

1.5 oz D’USSÉ VSOP
0.75 oz Amaretto
1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Soda Water to top

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Add soda water to top. Garnish with lemon wheel.

To learn more about the box set and the larger campaign, click here.

To keep up with all things D’USSÉ, click here.

Photo: D’USSÉ

D’USSÉ Releases Limited-Edition Box Set Honoring JAŸ-Z was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré "Softy" Resurfaces

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

As Planned, Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Take Top 3 Spots On Billboard's Top 200 Chart

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump Mobile

Reporter Says Trump Mobile Phone "Kinda Looks Like A Urine Sample" During Scathing Review

Hip-Hop Wired
Soulja Boy Answer's The Million Dollar Question, Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?

Soulja Boy Answers The Million Dollar Question: Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 145

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
29:36
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Gabrielle Dennis & Matthew Law Star In Nemesis On Netflix

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Keenan Higgins

Fair Or Foul? Mallard Creek 'Showboating' DQ Raises Questions

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close