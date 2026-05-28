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Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

50 Cent and Rick Ross might be destined to troll each other forever.

Published on May 28, 2026
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50 Cent and Rick Ross might be destined to troll each other forever.

Rozay is clearly nowhere near done taking shots at the New York rapper. During a recent interview, the Port of Miami MC joked about giving 50 Cent a job cleaning the bottom of his yacht.

“I’ll let Fifty wash the bottom of my yacht. I don’t like to see nothing green at the bottom. He can get to scoop the goggles, the mouthpiece, the fins on his feet, and he could flap like flipper. That would be a good business, wouldn’t it be?”

Ross then doubled down on the jab by claiming the paycheck would be similar to what 50 earns from his TV series, Power.

“He would get paid [for cleaning the yacht] just like if it was Power. He doesn’t own Poer. He doesn’t own none of that. His 10 million-selling album, he doesn’t own Get Rich Or Die Tyin’. That’s why he never promotes it. He makes nothing.”

This beef will never end…

Last month, Ross also took aim at 50 Cent during an appearance on Joe and Jada’s podcast, where he joked about using his oversized ring to slap the G-Unit rapper.

“Just imagine if I had the chance to slap 50 with this sh*t right here.”

At this point, neither Rick Ross or 50 Cent are letting up.

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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