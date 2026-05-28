Source: RadioOne / General

2010s Hobbies with Friends to 2020s Parasocial Marketing

I came across this great video from creator Alex Wolf about the cultural transition of the internet in the past 10 years. In the 2010s, a lot of internet use still felt like posting for friends, following shared interests, and building small communities, even as major platforms were already becoming dominant. In the 2020s, the internet has become more centralized around creators, brands, and recommendation systems, which pushes people toward performative self-branding and parasocial attachment rather than ordinary peer-to-peer connection.

Gary Vee’s Impact

Gary Vaynerchuk matters because he helped popularize the idea that every person and business should treat attention as an asset and content as a repeatable sales engine, not just as expression. His message fit perfectly with the rise of platform marketing: “give value first,” build a presence everywhere, and convert audience attention into business leverage. Becoming one of the most visible evangelists and translators for mainstream business culture.

Friends to Parasocial Alliances

“Parasocial alliances” are a useful way to describe how audiences increasingly experience creators, influencers, commentators, and even brands as if they were trusted companions or ideological allies, despite the relationship being one-way and mediated. Social media intensifies this by making access feel continuous, direct, and personal, which blurs the line between authentic community and engineered intimacy. That dynamic is one reason marketing now often looks like friendship, confession, or mentorship rather than a traditional advertisement.

Cultural gridlock

This creates a “gridlock” on for or Internet experience that shows up as exhaustion, fragmentation, and mutual distrust: people are hyper-connected yet lonelier, constantly marketed to yet less sure what is real, and surrounded by endless niche identities that do not easily resolve into shared culture. Platforms optimized for engagement can amplify this by rewarding outrage, repetition, and identity locking, which makes it harder for shared norms to stabilize. The result is a culture where everyone is talking, but fewer people feel genuinely heard.