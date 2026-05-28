Shani Scott Launches “The Baby Daddy Update” Series

I’ve always loved storytelling. Whether it’s through radio, podcasting, interviews, or media, I’ve always believed that people connect with REAL stories. So I decided to challenge myself creatively and do something different… I created an animated series called The Baby Daddy Update.

This project is special to me because it’s based on a true story. A lot of people are dealing with relationship drama, parenting struggles, cheating, financial stress, emotional disconnect, and trying to hold everything together while life keeps life-ing. I wanted to tell that story in a way that was entertaining, funny, emotional, and relatable all at the same time.

The series follows MyKayla Miles, a hardworking entrepreneur and mother who is doing her best to keep her family together while balancing business, bills, and motherhood. Her husband, DeShawn Miles, is a struggling middle school teacher battling his own insecurities, bad decisions, and infidelity that continues to damage their marriage. Then you’ve got Mya, the loud and hilarious best friend who says everything everybody else is thinking, and Officer Wright, the attractive police officer who may become more than just a friend to MyKayla.

The Baby Daddy Update is funny, messy, dramatic, emotional, and REAL, just like life.

I stepped outside the box with this one because I believe dreams are supposed to evolve. I love to write, I love to create, and this series gave me the opportunity to bring my imagination to life.

The first episode is officially up on YouTube right now, and I’d love for everybody to go check it out, support it, share it, and grow with me on this journey.