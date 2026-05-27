SummerHouse Reunion: Ciara Effortlessly Eviscerates Amanda As The 'Weak Figure' West Wilson Needs

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Bravo

The moment Summer House fans have been waiting for finally arrived. On May 26, Part 1 of the highly anticipated Season 10 Summer House reunion aired, and tensions between former besties Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller escalated quickly as Amanda attempted (and massively failed) to explain the timeline of her relationship with Ciara’s ex, West Wilson.

Before the Summer House reunion aired, West admitted he had been dreading the episode, though he hoped it would “clear things up” regarding the rumors and “also make progress.” However, things took a tense turn almost immediately once filming began.

Ciara Miller said she started to have suspicions about Amanda and West in January.

When host Andy Cohen asked Ciara about her suspicions surrounding Amanda and West, Ciara revealed that she first became suspicious on Jan. 17 after asking Amanda to grab a drink with her and Mia Calabrese. When Amanda didn’t respond, Ciara checked her phone location and noticed Amanda was at West’s apartment.

Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Amanda later explained that she eventually responded to Ciara and said she leaned on West because he had supported her throughout the summer and “was checking in” on her following her split from her ex-husband Kyle Cooke.

“Where was I?” Ciara immediately fired back. Amanda clarified that Ciara had also been there for her, but Ciara wasn’t satisfied with the explanation.

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“How many times have I asked you to hang out, have I asked to come over to your house, have I invited you to do stuff, and you act like your f—ing phone doesn’t work?” Ciara asked Amanda.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Castmates Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Kyle then pointed out that Amanda had been spending time with West and “all his friends.” After Ciara made another remark about Amanda hanging out with West’s circle, Amanda snapped, “F— off.” Looking nervous, West did not utter a word during the exchange.

Picking up on his silence, Ciara quickly shot back, “Shut the f— up, Amanda. You don’t want to cross this f—ing bridge with me. You really don’t. I don’t see your man sticking up for you now, huh.”

Ciara Miller pulled out text messages in which Amanda lied about becoming romantically involved with West.

The drama did not stop there. Later in the reunion, Ciara pulled out text messages from Amanda in which Amanda denied everything from having sex with West to secretly holding his hand. “West and I are very much so just friends. I’m sad we’re even having to discuss this,” one message read in part.

Amanda admitted she was “100%” lying at the time, but insisted that “everything that was happening was PG” when Ciara initially confronted her. But the answer wasn’t enough for Ciara and the rest of the cast. Kyle also chimed in, claiming Amanda had turned off her location “for the first time in five years,” which several cast members called “shady.”

Amanda defended herself by saying she simply didn’t want people to know where she was “all the time.” Although Kyle and Amanda were already separated when her romance with West began, Amanda became emotional over the backlash.