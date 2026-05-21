Dallas Trinity FC Is One Win Away From a Championship Shot

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The city got something special brewing in women’s soccer right now, and Dallas Trinity FC is carrying the whole Metroplex spirit into the playoffs this weekend.

Dallas Trinity FC heads to Kentucky on Saturday, May 23, to face Lexington SC in the USL Super League Semifinals, with kickoff set for 6 PM CT. The match streams on Peacock, and trust — North Texas needs to tune in.

The Trinity punched their playoff ticket in STYLE after a dominant 4-0 shutdown of Fort Lauderdale United FC at the Cotton Bowl in front of more than 5,600 fans on Fan Appreciation Night. The energy? ELECTRIC.

Local talent showed OUT. Arlington native and SMU alum Allie Thornton got the scoring started, while Prosper phenom Sealey Strawn delivered her first professional brace at just 18 years old. Mansfield’s own Camryn Lancaster added an assist, Southlake native Lexi Missimo kept the pressure coming, and Bethany Bos closed the night with another goal for the squad.

This team has become one of the best local sports stories in DFW — gritty, fast, young, and full of hometown stars. Dallas finished the regular season 11-10-7 and is headed to the playoffs for the SECOND straight year.

And while the team fights for a championship, club captain Amber Wisner also closed out her final home match after an incredible 14-season pro career that included stops with FC Bayern Munich Women and the Houston Dash.

DFW, this is the moment to show love. One more win and Dallas Trinity FC is playing for a championship.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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