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DFW Get Ready — Memorial Day Travelers Are Pulling Up Heavy

North Texas, Get Ready — Memorial Day Travelers Are Pulling Up Heavy

DFW is about to be packed, so patience might need to be in your carry-on this weekend.

Published on May 21, 2026
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Elevated Highways with Traffic in Dallas, Texas in Springtime at Sunset
Source: Jeremy Poland / Getty

North Texas… brace yourselves. Memorial Day weekend is about to bring a whole lotta people through DFW, on the roads, and all over the Metroplex. AAA says a record 45 million Americans are traveling this holiday weekend, including 3.7 million Texans — and yes, a big chunk of them are coming through here.

DFW Airport alone expects nearly 1.6 million passengers between Thursday and Tuesday, making this one of the busiest travel weekends on record. Add in the 3.2 million Texans road-tripping for the holiday, and yeah… traffic is about to traffic.

AAA says the worst congestion will likely hit Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., especially around highways, terminals, and popular travel spots. If you’re flying, get to the airport early. If you’re driving, check your tires, battery, and gas tank before you hit the road because roadside assistance crews stay busy every Memorial Day weekend.

But honestly? This might be good practice for North Texas ahead of the World Cup. We already know massive crowds are headed our way in the next few weeks, and holiday weekends like this are basically a warm-up round. So whether you’re behind the wheel, working hospitality, sitting in airport traffic, or just trying to grab brunch somewhere — deep breaths and good vibes.

The visitors are coming, y’all. Let’s try to keep it cute, patient, and moving.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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