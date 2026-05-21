Officials Urge HIV Testing for Patients of Rittenhouse Square Dental Office

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Health Officials Urge Testing for Patients of Rittenhouse Square Dental Office

Philadelphia health officials are urging patients of a Center City dental practice to be tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV after investigators found what they described as unsanitary practices at the office.

The warning applies to patients treated at Smiles at Rittenhouse Square, also known as Smiles on the Square, at 255 S. 17th Street, between April 2025 and May 2026, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

State records reviewed by NBC10 identified Dr. Kirti Chopra as the dentist involved. According to those documents, Chopra admitted to reusing vials of Septocaine, an anesthetic, and investigators found additional sterilization and infection-control concerns during implant procedures.

State documents said those actions placed patients at risk for transmission of hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, as well as other viral, bacterial or fungal infections.

Still, officials said they believe the overall risk of infection is low and that no infections linked to the clinic’s practices have been identified so far.

“We’re working with the dentist office now to get a patient list, and we will be outreaching to all of those patients,” James Garrow, deputy director of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, told NBC10. “We will explain the situation, that they potentially could have been exposed. We will explain that the risk is still low — we don’t think there’s a large chance but there’s still a chance.”

The dentist’s license was temporarily suspended last week, and city officials said the office has since been closed. The clinic will remain shut down until health officials determine that unsafe practices have been corrected and the dentist’s license is restored.

In a statement to NBC10, attorney Michael Fienman said Chopra is cooperating with both city and state authorities.

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“Patient safety is the priority, and Dr. Chopra is cooperating with the Department of Public Health and the Pennsylvania Department of State,” the statement said.

Philadelphia’s Health Department said identified patients will receive letters explaining testing options and possible exposure details. Officials have also set up a hotline for patients with questions: 215-685-5488, available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



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Officials Urge HIV Testing for Patients of Rittenhouse Square Dental Office was originally published on rnbphilly.com