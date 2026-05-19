Erica and Warryn Campbell Renew Wedding Vows at 25 Years
Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years of Love, See Our Favorite Pictures from Their Vow Renewal
- Erica and Warryn Campbell celebrated 25 years of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony.
- The couple's faith, perseverance and enduring love were on full display during the heartfelt event.
- Their journey serves as a reminder that lasting love requires intentionality, not just luck.
Grammy-winning gospel powerhouse and host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell and her husband, producer and pastor Warryn Campbell celebrated a major relationship milestone in the most beautiful way possible. The couple recently renewed their wedding vows in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary, reminding fans that love, faith, and commitment can still stand the test of time.
According to People Magazine, the heartfelt ceremony took place on May 16 at California Worship Center in San Fernando, California the very church the couple describes as their “spiritual home.” Surrounded by family, friends, and more than 600 guests, the celebration was more than just a vow renewal. It was a testimony of perseverance, grace, and enduring love after a quarter century of marriage.
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Erica and Warryn originally tied the knot in 2001, from ministry and music to parenting and public life, the Campbells have never shied away from sharing both the joys and challenges of marriage.
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Erica looked stunning in a custom beaded mermaid gown designed by Nigerian bridal designer Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by NoNA. The guest list also included several notable names, including Stevie Wonder and PJ Morton, adding even more star power to an already unforgettable evening. Guests were treated to a soundtrack that reflected the couple’s journey together, including songs tied to meaningful moments throughout their relationship.
As Erica and Warryn celebrate 25 years together, their vow renewal serves as a reminder that lasting love does not happen by accident. It requires faith, forgiveness, growth, and the decision to keep showing up for one another every single day.
Enjoy some of our favorite photos from Erica’s personal wedding album below
Here Comes The Bride
The Beautiful Ceremony
The Vows
One Bended Knee
25 Years of Love
Family
Cutting the Cake
To The Sweet Life
Erica Throws Her Bouquet
Sisters: Erica and Tina
Mr & Mrs
The Beautiful Bride
The Campbell’s
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Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years of Love, See Our Favorite Pictures from Their Vow Renewal was originally published on getuperica.com