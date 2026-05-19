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Glenn Lewis: Overture, R&B Growth & Timeless Sound

Glenn Lewis: Overture, R&B Growth & Timeless Sound

Published on May 19, 2026
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Muthaknows and Glenn Lewis Interview
Source: R1 / R1

Muthaknows chats with R&B favorite Glenn Lewis about his upcoming album Overture , the independent grind , and stepping boldly into this next chapter of his career. A real conversation about growth, music, and what fans can expect next

Watch the full interview below!

FOR MORE MUTHAKNOWS INTERVIEWS [CLICK HERE]

Glenn Lewis: Overture, R&B Growth & Timeless Sound was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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