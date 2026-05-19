Glenn Lewis: Overture, R&B Growth & Timeless Sound
Glenn Lewis: Overture, R&B Growth & Timeless Sound
Muthaknows chats with R&B favorite Glenn Lewis about his upcoming album Overture , the independent grind , and stepping boldly into this next chapter of his career. A real conversation about growth, music, and what fans can expect next
Watch the full interview below!
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Glenn Lewis: Overture, R&B Growth & Timeless Sound was originally published on rnbphilly.com
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