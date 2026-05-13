Source: youtube.com / Youtube.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind — A Fort Wayne woman says the school board violated its own bylaws this week when Board President Noah Smith resigned his District 3 seat and was immediately sworn into an at-large position.

Sheila Curry-Campbell raised the issue during Monday night’s meeting, saying the board should have opened the at-large vacancy to applicants and used the opportunity to increase diversity. The seat was previously held by Anne Duff, who moved out of the district.

Minutes before Curry-Campbell spoke, Smith stepped out of his District 3 seat and into the at-large role. He was also reappointed as board president.

Curry-Campbell has filed a formal complaint with Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Indiana Department of Education, arguing the board failed to follow bylaws requiring a search for “qualified and interested candidates.” Her complaint says the board posted no notice and offered no chance for residents to apply.

Smith acknowledged no application was posted but said the move was cleared by the board’s attorney and the state.

Fort Wayne Woman Challenges School Board Seat Switch was originally published on wibc.com