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Cardi & Stefon Spotted “Outside” Over The Weekend

Cardi & Stefon Spotted “Outside” Over The Weekend

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Seen In Public Over The Weekend And The Internet Is In An Absolute Uproar

Published on May 11, 2026
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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs got the internet in a chokehold again after the two popped out together looking real cozy at Diggs’ Mother’s Day wellness event in D.C. The cameras caught Cardi all smiles, hugging up on the NFL star, and even giving him a lil’ kiss on the cheek — and you already know social media went straight into detective mode.

Folks been wondering for months if the two were really done, especially after all the breakup rumors and online drama earlier this year. But after this latest public appearance, fans are saying it definitely looked like the flame might be heating back up. Cardi was reportedly kicking it around Diggs’ family too, which made the whole situation feel way deeper than just a regular celebrity pull-up.

The timing made the blogs go even crazier because Diggs just recently beat his court case, so now everybody online got an opinion. Some fans are rooting for the pair, saying Cardi looks happy, while others are questioning whether getting back with Diggs is the right move. Either way, one thing for sure — when Cardi B steps outside with somebody, the whole internet stops scrolling.

Right now, the streets and the timelines both got one question: are Cardi and Stefon officially spinning the block, or is this just another viral moment?

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