Going Star Gazing with Molly Water

Molly Water is a rising star in the Dallas hip-hop scene with a unique blend of aggression and vulnerability.

Her upcoming album 'Hurricane Molly' is a statement of her evolving artistry and diverse musical styles.

Molly Water is building momentum through standout collaborations and a strong visual brand that complements her music.

Dallas got another star on the rise, and this one moving like a whole hurricane. Meet Molly Water — an artist bringing raw emotion, bossed-up confidence, and pressure every time she touches a track. If you haven’t tapped in yet, now might be the perfect time before the wave gets too big to ignore.

Coming straight out the Dallas hip-hop scene, Molly Water has been carving her own lane with unapologetic energy and records that hit with both vulnerability and strength. Her music feels aggressive when it needs to, emotional when it has to be, and turnt up all the way through. That balance is what’s making people pay attention.

And now, she’s stepping into a whole new era with her upcoming project Hurricane Molly, dropping May 15th.

The title alone tells you everything you need to know.

This ain’t just another mixtape rollout. This feels like a statement. Chaos. Power. Presence. Control. Molly Water is embracing every side of herself and turning it into music that feels cinematic, energetic, and fearless. Whether she’s talking slick on a beat or opening up emotionally, she delivers with confidence that can’t be taught.

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The project is already building serious momentum thanks to standout collaborations like “Potion” featuring Finesse2Tymes and “Amiri” featuring Mariahlynn which we premiered. Those records blend Southern grit with feminine energy in a way that feels fresh while still staying true to the streets.

What makes Molly Water stand out is her ability to move between moods without losing herself. One minute the records feel like a warning shot, the next they feel like a victory anthem. Her flows stay catchy, her delivery stays sharp, and visually she’s building a brand that matches the music perfectly.

Dallas has always produced artists with personality and presence, and Molly Water carries both naturally. As the new wave of hip-hop keeps evolving, she’s quickly becoming one of the artists people need to keep their eyes on.

Upcoming Local Event

If you’re in the Dallas area, you can catch the wave in person at the official Hurricane Molly album release celebration.

Hurricane Molly: Album Release Party

📍 Vice Park — Dallas, Texas

📅 Tuesday, May 14, 2026

⏰ 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM

The night will feature a blue-and-white themed experience with a private dinner, live Dallas DJs, and a special live performance from Molly Water herself as she celebrates the release of her new project with the city behind her.

The storm coming.

And from the sound of it, Hurricane Molly might be the project that changes everything.

For more rising artists, music news, and underground heat from around the city and beyond, keep it locked with Spaceboifresh and the Star Gazing series.