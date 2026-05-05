Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Cardi B is once again taking legal action against blogger Tasha K.

The blogger previously agreed to a non-disparagement clause, which prohibits her from speaking negatively online about Bardi or her associates. At the time, that included names like Stefon Diggs and her ex-husband Offset.

In earlier court documents, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of running a targeted campaign against her family.

“Relentless course and conduct designed to target and harass [Cardi] and her family through thinly veiled commentary and strategic provocation all while knowing that her audience of over one million social media followers will immediately identify [Cardi] as the subject.”

Despite the agreement, Cardi claims Tasha has continued to push the line. The Bronx rapper isn’t letting anything slide this time around, especially with tensions already high from their past legal battles.

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Tasha K allegedly violated the clause by making comments about Offset, including claims about a supposed gambling issue and references to a recent shooting incident involving him.

For context, Cardi previously won a $4 million defamation judgement against Tasha K. After the Florida blogger filed for bankruptcy, that amount was reduced to roughly $1.2 million, with a structured payment plan put in place.

According TMZ, Cardi has informed her attorney, Lisa Moore, that she still intends to pursue the full $3.9 million she believes is owed.

Now, with this alleged violation of the non-disparagement clause, Cardi is seeking additional action against Tasha K, including coverage of her legal fees. If the court sides with Cardi again, this ongoing feud could end up costing Tasha even more.

Cardi B Takes Legal Action Against Tasha K Over Offset Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com