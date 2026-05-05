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Jack Harlow Rocks Oversized Cap At Met Gala, Fans Roast Him

Jack Harlow Rocks Oversized Cap At Met Gala, Gets Roasted Online

Jack Harlow might want to rethink his wardrobe, he’s going viral again, and not for the music.

Published on May 5, 2026
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Jack Harlow might want to rethink his wardrobe, he’s going viral again, and not for the music.

The Kentucky rapper hit the Met Gala red carpet rocking an oversized cap that instantly hat the internet roasting him. Sounds familiar? That’s because fans have been side-eyeing his fashion choices ever since the rollout for his album Monica, where his visuals and cover art drew mixed reactions.

As soon as Harlow pulled out the hat, social media wasted no time flaming him, “Only way he get attention now is with the dumb ass hats. Drake stimulus though. I know he hurt inside.”

Another user wasn’t feeling the hat either, “Did bro really think that hat would save him?! Straight to the “EXIT” with this one.”

The look also reminded people of his “Say Hello” video, where he rocked a similar oversized cap, another moment that went viral. The hat is reportedly from Australian brand Monphell.

Despite the jokes, Harlow is still outside. He recently announced a 17-tour in support of Monica, with stop in big cities like New York, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Whether it’s fashion hits or misses, Jack Harlow’s hat choices have been under a microscope.

Check out the full reactions to Jack Harlow’s oversized hat below.

LOL

Was he?

A lot of fans were not feeling Jack Harlow’s hat.

That’s a different level of boredom.

Sheesh…

Jack Harlow Rocks Oversized Cap At Met Gala, Gets Roasted Online was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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