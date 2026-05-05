Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Source: Getty The 2026 Met Gala is here, and so are the celebrity looks. This year’s theme is “Fashion Is Art,” which reflects the Costume Institute’s new exhibit at the Met. The presentation explores the dressed body in multiple ways, pairing nearly 200 artworks with around 200 garments and accessories. The show is organized into three categories: bodies omnipresent in art, like the nude form; bodies often overlooked, including pregnant, aging, or disabled bodies; and universal bodies, such as anatomical representations. And just as diverse and eye-catching as the new museum exhibit are the outfits we’re seeing at this year’s gala. The 2026 Met Gala is already delivering on its “Fashion Is Art” promise. The looks are doing exactly what the theme asked: turning the body into a canvas through texture, construction, and sexy silhouettes. Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Every year, we love to see how celebrities interpret the theme. Some take it on quite literally, while others allude to it and add their own twist. No matter what, Met Gala fashion always gives us something to gag over, talk about, screenshot, and share in the group chat. This year’s Met Gala has had even more buzz thanks to the queen herself, Beyoncé, who serves as an official co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Beyoncé has not been to the Met Gala in nearly 10 years, and this is Venus’ first time serving in the co-chair role. The host committee is just as fabulous, including Teyana Taylor, Zoë Kravitz, A’ja Wilson, and Misty Copeland. TRENDING: Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years



2026 Met Gala Look: La La Set The Tone, Dripped In Chandelier Crystals La La Anthony was one of the first celebs caught on the carpet. She serves as the official Met Gala arrivals host for Vogue this year. The actress and stunning beauty arrived on the steps in a deep chocolate brown gown rich with texture and detail. The fitted silhouette featured heavy embroidery, beadwork, and layered appliqué that created a raised, almost sculptural surface. Source: Michael Buckner / Getty The corset-style bodice added structure, while the train extended the drama. Styled with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels, the look balanced craftsmanship with classic red carpet glam. Zerina Akers styled her look.



2026 Met Gala Look: Naomi Osaka Snapped In A Stunning 3-D Whimsical Robert Wun Fit

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty No notes are needed for Naomi Osaka’s look. The tennis champion delivered a quite literal interpretation of the theme, and we are obsessed. Naomi graced the carpet in a structured white gown with a dramatic, oversized sculptural hat, accented with red details that looked almost like petals or fragments floating across the fabric. The design played with deconstruction and anatomy, revealing layers beneath the surface.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty

The craftsmanship behind it is just as major. The full look reportedly involved thousands of hours of handwork and intricate detailing. And as if the coat and hat were not enough, Naomi later shed her white coat while walking into the gala, revealing a stunning red, intricately beaded gown and a sleek updo. The swirling designs of the gown traced her body, giving us pure art.



Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity 2026 Met Gala Looks That Turned Fashion Into Art With nearly 450 guests invited to the event, the celebrity looks keep coming, and we are loving them. Swipe to see more celebrity looks we caught making fashion art.

Keke Palmer Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Keke Palmer shut it down in a bold red sculptural gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, ruched bodice, and dramatic draping. The mini skirt and sweeping train gave the look volume and movement. Her deep red pixie cut, smoky red eye makeup, and classic red lip pulled the full beauty moment together.

Rihanna in Maison Margiela FW25 Couture and Jennifer Behr Source: James Devaney / Getty

Rihanna arrived in Maison Margiela FW25 Couture, covered in intricate embellishment and layered texture, paired with a dramatic sculptural cape. Her jeweled headpiece and soft glam added to the regal mood. Alongside her, A$AP Rocky stepped out in a soft pink Chanel coat with black detailing and a floral accent.

Russell Wilson in Brandon Blackwood and Ciara in Celia Kritharioti Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Russell Wilson delivered a regal moment in a custom ivory Brandon Blackwood suit with gold embellishments and structured shoulders. Ciara matched the energy in a gold Celia Kritharioti gown, dripping in crystals with a sculptural collar and headpiece. Her sharp cat-eye sunglasses, stacked gold jewelry, and sleek beauty look made the whole thing feel powerful.

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Teyana Taylor gave high-drama movement in a silver fringe Tom Ford look. The textured gown moved with every step, while the matching fringe headpiece framed her face and covered her eyes. A soft nude lip kept the beauty clean while the dress did the talking.

Cardi B in Marc Jacobs Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Cardi B stepped out in a sheer black lace Marc Jacobs look featuring exaggerated puff sleeves and sculptural detailing. The dramatic train and body-hugging silhouette brought shape, volume, and drama. The “Bongos” rapper paired the look with pink and purple undergarments to have even more fun with the look – and show off BAWDY. Her sleek black hair, glowing glam, and bright smile kept the look playful while still giving major red carpet impact.

Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chase Infiniti delivered a walking canvas moment in a multicolored Thom Browne gown. The beaded design created a bold, abstract visual across the body, finished with fringe detailing that added movement. Her big, soft curls and fresh-faced glam let the color and artwork shine.

A’ja Wilson in Prabal Gurung Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

A’ja Wilson kept it sleek in a metallic Prabal Gurung gown with a sculpted strapless neckline and dramatic cape sleeves. The liquid gold finish and clean silhouette made the look feel elevated and strong. Her slicked-back blonde style, layered chokers, and gold-painted hands added even more shine.

Doechii in Marc Jacobs Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Doechii stepped out in a deep plum Marc Jacobs look with fluid draping and a bold wrapped headpiece. The sheer fabric, exposed skin, and flowing shape gave the look a raw, artistic edge. Her soft curls, glossy glam, and jeweled accessories added richness to the full look.

Angela Bassett in Prabal Gurung Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Angela Bassett brought hot pink glamour to the carpet in custom Prabal Gurung. The gown referenced Black artist Laura Wheeler Waring’s 1927 painting Girl in a Pink Dress. With ruching, floral appliqué, beaded fringe, and a thigh-high slit, Angela delivered color, sparkle, and presence.

Venus Williams in Swarovski

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty Venus Williams arrived in custom Swarovski, serving sleek glamour with a crystal statement neckline. The black gown shimmered under the lights, while the draped embellishment across her shoulders gave the look a regal, sculptural finish.

Serena Williams in Marc Jacobs Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Serena Williams delivered a major metallic moment in Marc Jacobs. The draped silver gown featured an asymmetrical neckline, sculpted silhouette, and flowing fabric that added movement. Her gold strappy heels finished the look, and her nails dripping in gold took the glam even further.

SZA in Bode Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

SZA brought color, fantasy, and nature to the carpet in custom Bode. Her bright yellow look featured a fitted bodice, a tiered dress, and a dramatic headpiece with florals and sculptural details. Crafted from eBay-sourced vintage fabrics, tapestry, curtains, and beaded appliqués, the look was inspired by her love for moths, butterflies, and the natural world.

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Janelle Monáe turned the carpet into a living art piece in custom Christian Siriano and Rainbow K jewelry. Cascading wires, mossy textures, and sculptural hardware layered over a sleek black base gave fashion, nature, and technology all in one look.

Gabrielle Union in Prada Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Gabrielle Union stepped out in a shimmering bronze Prada gown that hugged every curve. The halter silhouette, subtle cutouts, and crystal embellishments gave the look a sculpted, second-skin feel, finished with a bold diamond necklace.

Skepta in Thom Browne Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Skepta brought graphic storytelling to the carpet in Thom Browne. His white suit was covered in bold black illustrations, text, and sketch-like motifs, turning the entire look into a walking canvas. Finished with dark shades and sharp tailoring, Skepta leaned fully into the theme.

Angel Reese in Altuzarra Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty

Angel Reese stepped out in custom Altuzarra, serving soft drama in a blush off-the-shoulder gown. The voluminous sleeves and cinched waist gave the look shape, while the thigh-high slit added a sleek, confident edge.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Zoë Kravitz stepped out in a sheer black lace Saint Laurent gown that leaned fully into illusion dressing. The fitted silhouette and delicate detailing gave the look a soft, sultry finish.

Jon Batiste in ERL Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Jon Batiste delivered a sculptural moment in custom ERL. His ivory look layered a ruffled shirt under a voluminous puffer coat, creating a dramatic silhouette that felt like wearable art.