New Music Mondays: Meet Brooklyn Collective BLAC WATA

Keenan “HIGz” Higgins / REACH Media

Wouldn’t it be nice to start your Mondays off with some new jams, maybe even new artists worth getting into altogether? Well, we’ve got you covered with a new series aptly titled New Music Mondays, that puts the spotlight on fresh tunes we think you need to hear and the rising musicians putting it all together.

Helping us to kick things off is a talented collective out of Brooklyn, New York with a strong message for the world. Some members can sing, some simply rap and a few are even well-versed at doing both. One thing they each possess equally though is the innate skill and lyrical prowess to get their words heard everywhere, from their borough to the big stages.

With that said, meet BLAC WATA!

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We had the pleasure of rolling with BLAC WATA over the span of a studio session and two shows, including the four-year anniversary of Brooklyn streetwear hotspot Loudmouth (seen above) which itself acts as an intersection between streetwear, art, vinyl collectors and music with an emphasis on hip-hop. The team is strong thanks to an effort from all involved, including producer/DJ Knotty Professor, photographer/drummer Yemane Charles, photographer/team creative DVZIE (pronounced as “dōōzē”), rapper Frankoo Dyce, rapper/drummer Zeek The Prophet, rapper Zeke Riley, photographer Budda Pi (pronounced as “boo-duh pie”), singer/creative director Amelie Freda, videographer/documentarian Roman Abad Prieto, resident femcee STAND0VT (pronounced as “standout”) and rapper/team leader Alsé (pronounced as “al-say”).

You can find them curating their collective journies together via the self-produced web series, BLAC WATA CHRONICLES.

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To let them tell it, this is a crew brought together through divine unity and a shared love for the city and culture that inspires their every movement. After the aforementioned show, we asked each member to give a word or phrase that’s pushing them forward personally, and here’s what was said:

Zeke Riley: “Just making fire shit.”

Amelie Freda: “The people and community who are down to listen and participate.”

Zeek The Prophet: “Purpose — living in it and acting on it daily.”

Frankoo Dyce: “Unity — us always coming together.”

STAND0VT: “Passion — that comes through in every linkup, session and excursion.”

Alsé: “Authenticity — it’s the most rooted thing in our craft.”

Budda Pi: “Purpose — the way I feel, think and show up for my people is a purpose in all of that. Also, timing — that is everything.”

To think it all officially began in November 2025 with their debut single, “Breakin’ the Mold.”

We look forward to seeing the rise of BLAC WATA in the very near future, particularly to bring some representation where it’s needed in the industry. With the absence of past rap-meets-R&B collectives like Native Tongues, Soulquarians, Odd Future and BROCKHAMPTON to name a few, we definitely wouldn’t mind diving in with a few of Brooklyn’s finest.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the BLAC WATA crew as they go from recording sessions to hitting the stage together for the first time as a unit at Loudmouth and local Brooklyn hotspot Friends and Lovers: