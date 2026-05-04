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Mavs Make Power Move with Masai Ujiri As New President

Dallas has a championship mindset with new hire—and the future is finally feeling bright again in Mavs nation.

Published on May 4, 2026
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Dallas… yeah, this one feels different.

The Dallas Mavericks just made a MAJOR front office move, hiring Masai Ujiri as Team President and Alternate Governor—and if you know basketball, you know that name carries weight.

This is the same man who built the Toronto Raptors championship squad in 2019. The same executive who turned franchises into contenders, stacked rosters with purpose, and created cultures that actually win. Now? He’s bringing that same energy to Dallas.

Ujiri will oversee all basketball operations—so we’re talking roster moves, scouting, draft strategy… all of it. He reports directly to Mavs Governor Patrick Dumont, who’s clearly not playing around when it comes to building a championship-level organization.

And let’s be real—the Mavs needed this reset.

After a rough 26-56 season, major roster shakeups, and the fallout from that shocking Luka Dončić trade, the franchise has been searching for direction. This hire? It screams long-term vision.

Ujiri steps in after a six-month search following the departure of Nico Harrison, and he’ll be working alongside CEO Rick Welts to rebuild both the culture AND the roster from the ground up.

And the timing couldn’t be better.

The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and Dallas has two first-round picks to work with. Add in Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg as a cornerstone, plus cap flexibility from recent trades, and suddenly… things are looking real interesting.

What makes Ujiri special isn’t just his resume—it’s his eye for talent. He helped draft stars like Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, and he’s known for finding pieces that FIT, not just names that trend.

And his message? Simple: “We will win in Dallas.”

Whew.

That’s the kind of talk Mavs fans have been waiting to hear.

Between new leadership, a fresh vision, and a front office that actually feels intentional… the vibes are shifting. It might not happen overnight—but for the first time in a minute, Dallas looks like it’s building something real.

Next season? Yeah… keep your eye on the Mavs.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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