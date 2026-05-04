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20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

Every year, the Met Gala brings together the biggest names across music, fashion, and entertainment. While hip hop continues to dominate culture, not every rapper has stepped onto fashion’s biggest stage.

Some artists avoid it. Some are not tapped into the fashion world. Others simply have not been invited yet.

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Here are 20 rappers who, as of now, have no confirmed Met Gala appearances.