Listen Live
Close
News

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Due To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

Published on May 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

The Atlanta rapper jumped on X after seeing a tweet that read, “And just like that…everybody stopped talking about the Epstein Files,” and had a quick reaction:

“I’m changing my f*cking name bro.”

Meek Mill chimed in, asking, “What you gone change it to?” Clearly joking, but a fair question.

Thugger’s government name is Jeffrey Williams, so you can see why he might be ready to switch it up. If he does, it wouldn’t be his first time playing with a name change.

Back in 2016, 300 Entertainment’s label head Lyor Cohen announced Thug would be rebranding himself.

“Young Thug is not going to be Young Thug anymore. His new name is gonna be, ‘No My Name Is Jeffrey.’ That’s his new name. Please respect us to actually segue and utilize his name going forward, okay? Because it’s important.”

That didn’t last long…

A couple years later, he floated another name change to “Sex,” which also didn’t stick. 

At the end of the day, fans still call him Young Thug, but with everything tied to the Epstein name back in headlines, you can’t blame Thug for considering about a rebrand.

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty’s Father Calls Cap On Alleged Role In Gucci Mane Kidnapping

Hip-Hop Wired

New Couple Alert? Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With 'The Valley' Star Michelle Saniei

Hip-Hop Wired
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dave Chappelle's 3-Night Residency Opens Netflix Fest

Hip-Hop Wired

The MAGA Girls Are Fighting: Laura Loomer Threatens To Expose Candace Owens

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
NTTdataCenter18.jpg
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

As Data Centers Explode in DFW, So Do Concerns Over Water, Power, and Rising Costs

Comment
prisoner's hands behind bars
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

North Texas Execution Raises Questions Nearly 18 Years Later

Comment
7 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

Chris Brown’s BROWN Cover Isn’t New 5 R&B Albums That Inspired the Look

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Family Photo As He Defends Her Against Viral ‘Wrong Decision’ Post

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close