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G Herbo Pokes Fun At Himself After NBA Live 09 Photo Posted

The X page for the NBA 2K26 gaming community posted an image of Shawn Marion from NBA Live and G Herbo shared it on his feed.

Published on April 28, 2026
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G Herbo might be known for his bone-chilling street tales from his days on the block in Chicago, but it’s good to know he’s got a sense of humor. After the community page for NBA 2K26 gamers posted an image supposedly from NBA Live 09, G Herbo reshared the image for humorous reasons.

On Sunday, the @NBA2KMovement X account posted an image of retired NBA player Shawn Marion from the NBA Live 09 game in a Miami Heat jersey. The player model in the image truly resembled G Herbo, prompting the “Went Legit” rapper to retweet the post with a questioning emoji.

We’ve tried to verify if the NBA Live 09 image is accurate, but considering the game is 17 years old and no longer in production, that would be next to impossible.

NBA Live was a basketball simulation video game from EA Sports that got its official start in 1995 on the Super NES and Genesis game systems. The series saw stiff competition from the NBA 2K franchise, which stands as the only basketball simulation video game available. The NBA Live series ended in 2019 after NBA Live 20 was cancelled.

With that said, fans on X are having a good time reacting to G Herbo resharing the tweet while poking some fun at himself. Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

G Herbo Pokes Fun At Himself After NBA Live 09 Photo Posted was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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