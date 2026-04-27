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Rihanna Takes In The Culture Of India With The Ambani Family

Mumbai Memories: Rihanna Takes In The Culture Of India With Wealthy Family As Her Fenty Beauty Escapades Continue

Rihanna isn't done with Mumbai just yet as she visits the country's wealthiest family and takes part in traditional ceremonies.

Published on April 27, 2026
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Rihanna basked in her global superstardom as she continued her Fenty Beauty duties in Mumbai.

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The Bajan billionaire, joined by her longtime bestie Melissa Forde, spent the afternoon with one of India’s wealthiest families, the Ambani family, where she enjoyed traditional cuisine and participated in a puja ceremony celebrating Phoolon Ki Holi.

In 2024, Rihanna pulled up on the Ambani family as the performer at the wedding of their eldest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant who wed over a span of several days.

It was the singer’s first live performance in nearly a decade, and it drew international attention as her fans had been desperate for any sign of a return to music. She was reportedly paid $6M for her services.

Now, two years later, she seems to still be welcome in the Ambani’s home and had the red carpet treatment rolled out for her by way of traditional dances and ceremonies. Rih Rih is always down for a good time and made sure to join in on the fun in the Phoolon Ki Hol by throwing colorful petals into the air.

Rihanna is making the most of her time in Mumbai at the behest of Reliance Retail, who brought the successful entertainer and entrepreneur to India to celebrate the launch of Fenty Beauty in Tira and Sephora stores in the country. She marked the occasion with multiple chic looks and a new product launch at the Phoenix Palladium, where fans can grab her India must-haves over the next few weeks.

Rihanna seems to be taking the international success of her growing beauty brand to heart as she also popped up in France and released the popular products in eight African nations on the same day, including Botswana, Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, and South Africa. In total, Fenty Beauty ships to over 150 countries but can be found in Sephora stores across Spain, Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and the Middle East. Big Tings agwan for Ri Ri!

Mumbai Memories: Rihanna Takes In The Culture Of India With Wealthy Family As Her Fenty Beauty Escapades Continue was originally published on bossip.com

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