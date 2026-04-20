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K. Michelle Calls Porsha Out For Asking If She Had A Miscarriage

#RHOA Recap: K. Michelle 'Bimbo' Blasts Porsha Williams For Asking Her If She Suffered A Miscarriage

K. Michelle was ready to drag Porsha Williams over this comment on the latest episode of 'RHOA.'

Published on April 20, 2026
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On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, K. Michelle found herself seriously side-eyeing Porsha Williams, unsure if her cast mate was being “shady” or just flat-out “dumb” when she asked her if she had a miscarriage.

“I forgive and come in peace, but I’m very much clocked in,” the singer penned on X after the episode aired.

K. Michelle and Porsha Williams
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The eyebrow-raising question came as the singer opened up about the painful and very public health scare connected to her illegal butt injections, which have caused serious health issues over the years.

As previously reported, on the last episode of RHOA, K. Michelle opened up about the scary moment her butt injections began leaking through an open wound during the ACM Honors, leading to a pretty intense two-hour procedure to remove infected tissue. 

Here’s why K. Michelle thought Porsha Williams was being shady.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode, K. Michelle sat in a nail salon alongside Porsha, Cynthia Bailey, and Phaedra Parks, recounting the moment things took a turn. She described standing up backstage, only to realize her dress was completely soaked after a wound from a previous corrective surgery reopened. Not exactly a glamorous backstage moment.

But things got even more awkward when Porsha, seemingly confused about what was happening, suddenly blurted out “a miscarriage?” before K. Michelle could finish her story.

The hitmaker quickly shut that down with a polite “no,” but later made it very clear in her confessional that she was embarrassed by Porsha’s reaction.

“I don’t know if she’s serious, if she’s throwing shade, if she’s just dumb. You think this is the place for you to question me If I lost a baby?” she said, clearly irritated. “There was no malfunction to my hot pocket, it was one with my a** and you had em to your titties,” she added, clapping back while referencing Porsha’s own plastic surgery issues.

During the conversation, Porsha admitted she’d had complications of her own, revealing she needed surgery on her breasts after “a suture came out.”

Still, K. Michelle wasn’t convinced the comment was innocent. She pointed out that Porsha already knew what she’d been going through.

“Porsha knows exactly what’s been going on with me. We’ve been talking just as I know that her boobs have not been healing as she would like them too. Why are you busting out saying this?” she said in her confessional.

In the episoide, K also confirmed that a series of tweets she wrote in August referencing a “bimbo” were indeed about Porsha.

RHOA fans say K. Michelle went a little too hard on Porsha Williams, but she believes differently.

After the episode aired, K. Michelle hopped on X to defend herself after some fans accused her of “dragging” Porsha unnecessarily.

“Would you want someone in the middle of a nail shop screaming out in front of Atlanta when [you’re] an hour out the hospital asking you in front of other women you just met if you had a miscarriage??????,” she fired back at one critic.

She also explained that she did address the situation with Porsha later—but chose not to escalate things in the moment because, well, she had just gotten out of surgery. Ultimately, after a heart-to-heart with the housewife, she understood the comment wasn’t coming from a shady place.

But she added in a follow-up post that she’s been very much on guard with the RHOA ladies.

“Have you ever almost died from surgery? Have you ever lost several babies? And everyone knew why I was in the hospital. I was out the hospital bed an hour and being asked if I had a miscarriage In an Atlanta nail salon. I forgive and come in peace, but I’m very much clocked in,” the singer penned.

What do you think? Was Porsha out of line, or just completely misunderstood?

RELATED CONTENT: Feud Far From Finished: K. Michelle Singer-Shades Drew Sidora Ahead Of #RHOA Premiere, Pettily Calls Her A ‘Beginner’

#RHOA Recap: K. Michelle 'Bimbo' Blasts Porsha Williams For Asking Her If She Suffered A Miscarriage was originally published on bossip.com

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