Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is reportedly “likely” to be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1, according to ESPN. The timing is significant, as Brown’s cap hit would drop from approximately $40 million to under $20 million after that date, making a trade more financially feasible.

While the exact return for Brown remains unclear, it is believed the Eagles could receive a first-round draft pick, with Philadelphia reportedly prioritizing draft capital for the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts. The Patriots have shown strong interest in acquiring Brown, though other teams could still enter the mix.

Brown, who has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl, has faced rumors of dissatisfaction, including a strained relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles recently signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, potentially signaling preparations for A.J. Brown’s departure.

This potential trade marks a significant shift for both teams, with the Patriots aiming to bolster their offense and the Eagles looking to reshape their roster for the future.

Eagles 'Likely' to Trade A.J. Brown to Patriots in post-draft bombshell was originally published on rnbphilly.com