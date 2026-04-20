One Family Expo Panelist

Source: The One Family Expo is bringing together a dynamic group of experts dedicated to strengthening both the emotional and financial well-being of families and communities. From mental health professionals and wellness advocates to financial strategists and wealth builders, this panel represents a powerful blend of lived experience, professional expertise, and community-driven impact. Together, they offer practical tools, insight, and real-world strategies to help families navigate life’s challenges, build resilience, and create lasting stability. Their collective mission is rooted in empowerment and equipping individuals with the knowledge, confidence, as well as resources needed to thrive mentally, emotionally, and financially across generations. Take a look at this years panelist for the One Family Expo Make sure you secure your FREE registration. REGISTER HERE

Corey Tubbs Source: Radio One / Urban One Corey Tubbs is a licensed insurance agent and sales leader with HealthMarkets, specializing in health, supplemental, life, and Medicare coverage. With nearly seven years of experience and over 3,000–4,000 clients served, Corey has built a reputation for helping individuals, families, and small business owners secure affordable, customized protection. He is known for simplifying complex insurance decisions and empowering communities through education. In addition to serving clients, Corey mentors and develops future agents while expanding his impact through local outreach, events, and social media. His mission is to help families protect their income, health, and financial future.



Dr. Dasia Duckett Source: Radio One / Urban One Love Family & Parenting? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Dr. Dasia Duckett is a dynamic real estate professional, builder, credit repair specialist, and tax expert known for helping individuals create wealth from the ground up. As a true one-stop shop, she equips her clients with the tools, resources, and strategies needed to succeed financially. Dr. Duckett is also a dedicated mentor and community leader, teaching others how to build multiple streams of income and invest in real estate with little to no money out of pocket. Through her guidance, countless individuals are breaking generational cycles and building lasting wealth for their families and communities.

Dr. Jamarri Aikins Source: Radio One / Urban One Dr. Jamarri Aikins is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist specializing in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of severe child behavior problems such as ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and Conduct Disorder. He earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Louisiana State University, followed by postdoctoral training at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Aikins is affiliated with the American Psychological Association, the Dallas Psychological Association, and the National Register of Health Service Psychologists. He owns a private practice, Atlas Clinical and Performance Psychology, where he helps children, adults, and families navigate complex behavioral challenges and improve overall functioning.

Kristin Ross

Source: Radio One / Urban One Dr. Kristin Ross is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Owner of Resilient Roots Counseling & Consulting in Garland. She specializes in supporting couples and families navigating major life transitions, including postpartum adjustment, infertility, and chronic illness. With over a decade of experience in education and family systems, she brings a practical, culturally responsive approach to helping families strengthen connection and emotional well-being. Dr. Ross is passionate about expanding access to mental health care and equipping both parents and professionals with tools that create lasting change. Her work centers on helping families move from overwhelm to connection and resilience.

Jason Ward Source: Radio One / Urban One Jason Ward is a Dallas based Identity Speaker and Resilience Expert who helps students, educators, and professionals rebuild the identity that pressure, adversity, and burnout tried to take from them. A Harvard Certified Resiliency Expert, Licensed NLP Practitioner, and Licensed Dr. Rewire Facilitator, Jason brings rare credibility to every room he enters, credentials backed by a life built without a roadmap, a safety net, or anyone coaching him from the sideline. His work is real, practical, and grounded in lived experience. He is the founder of JDub Inspires and the voice behind the message “Identity is everything”.

Meeshie Grenier

Source: Radio One / Urban One Hi, I’m Meeshiemovesmoney, the Millionaire Maker, founder of Move with Purpose and a partner with Max Life Agency and Legacy Lab. I help everyday people and business owners build real, lasting wealth by bridging the gap between financial education and action. Whether we’re talking real estate, financial protection, blockchain, or private equity — I meet people where they are and show them what’s possible. My mission is simple: what you don’t know can cost you, and I’m here to change that. I exist to give people the clarity, the confidence, and the tools to move forward with purpose — and leave something behind worth having.

Sherri Doucette Source: Radio One / Urban One Meet Sherri Doucette. Mom, Yeye, E-RYT 500 yoga teacher, Reiki master, and experienced full spectrum doula. Sherri blends West Coast flow with Southern soul to create spaces where healing and ease feel like home. She is co-owner of Sacred Doula Collective and founder of Litehouse Wellness, a nonprofit expanding wellness access for African American families through birth work, radical rest, contemplative practices and mental health support. Sherri is passionate about guiding youth-in-schools to discover their agency and inner power through yoga and mindfulness, helping them to build resiliency, self-awareness, and an increased sense of belonging.

Stephanie Lopez Source: Radio One / Urban One Stephanie Denlar Lopez is a Board-Certified Credit Consultant, Texas Realtor, moderator, event host, and multi-business entrepreneur specializing in credit elevation, financial positioning, and homeownership strategy. As the founder of Credit2Keys and Solutions With Steph, she helps individuals and entrepreneurs transform their credit profiles into powerful tools for funding, approvals, and long-term wealth. With over a decade of experience and a background in healthcare, Stephanie is known for simplifying complex financial concepts and guiding clients from confusion to clarity. Her mission is to move clients from denied to approved, and from renting to ownership—through strategic credit, smart financial planning, and real estate opportunities. She is also the owner of Texas HydroColonic and a passionate advocate for both financial and physical wellness, empowering others to elevate every area of their lives.